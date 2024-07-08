Watch CBS News
Metro Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Romulus man

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - An Inkster man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Romulus man.

Christopher Demitrius Peterson, 24, was arraigned Monday in the 34th District Court and received a $250,000 cash bond, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

At about 10:17 p.m. on July 4, police were called to a home in the 30100 block of Jamestown Street in Romulus, where they found 49-year-old Dante Carey unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Carey was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Prosecutors said Peterson and Carey got into a verbal altercation when Peterson allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Carey.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 17.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

