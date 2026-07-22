Metro Detroit man charged with illegally dumping animal remains at Southfield cemetery

A Farmington Hills, Michigan, man accused of illegally dumping animal remains at a Southfield cemetery has been charged.

Court records show that 48-year-old Dwight Respess was arraigned on Wednesday on one count of illegal dumping. Respess was released on a $600 cash bond.

According to the Southfield Police Department, officers began investigating a series of illegal dumping at the entrance of the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. The department had been receiving reports for several months. Police say the remains primarily consist of red snapper fish and pigeons.

An investigation that included investigative techniques and advanced technology led police to Respess, who told officers that the animal remains were part of a personal religious practice that he believed would protect him from death, according to police.

"The Southfield Police Department recognizes and respects every individual's constitutional right to practice their religion. This investigation and subsequent criminal charge were based on the unlawful disposal of animal remains and not on the suspect's religious beliefs or affiliations," Southfield police said.

Respass is due back in court on Aug. 12 for a pre-trial hearing.