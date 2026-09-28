Metro Detroit man charged with allegedly having child sexual abuse images on phone

A Wixom, Michigan, man is charged after authorities say child sexual abuse images were discovered on his cellphone.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, David Grosh, 27, was arraigned on Monday for three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and three counts of use of a computer to commit a crime.

Prosecutors allege that Auburn Hills police executed a search warrant of Grosh's phone as part of a separate investigation and uncovered hundreds of explicit images and videos.

"Every image uncovered represents unspeakable abuse of young children," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "This defendant's alleged activity makes him complicit in that abuse. Holding him accountable helps protect the next child from becoming a victim."

Grosh is due back in court on Oct. 6. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison and/or up to $125,000 in fines for the child sexually abusive activity charge, and up to 20 years in prison and/or up to $20,000 in fines for the use of a computer charge.

"I am proud of our investigators and the hard work that they put into this case," said Auburn Hills Police Chief Ryan Gagnon in a statement. "What otherwise was a simple embezzlement investigation, turned into uncovering disturbing images and content that the suspect possessed. I would also like to thank the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and Wixom Police Department for their assistance in this investigation."