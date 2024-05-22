Metro Detroit father bound over to circuit court after son shoots himself with unsecured gun

Detroit police arrest man who escaped custody, Troy teachers picket for higher pay and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Warran man charged under Michigan's new safe storage laws was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court.

Macomb County prosecutors alleged that on April 19, Theo Nichols, 56, did not properly secure his gun, resulting in his 8-year-old son getting ahold of it and shooting himself in the face.

In addition to being charged with violating the safe storage laws, Nichols is also charged with two counts of felony firearm and second-degree child abuse. He is charged as a habitual third offender.

"While we are grateful the son survived, this is a reminder of the critical importance of responsible firearm safety. We must hold the father accountable for his actions to ensure such tragedies are not repeated," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Two other men have been charged under Michigan's new gun laws, which into effect in February. Under these laws, which went into effect earlier this year, residents must keep unattended firearms unloaded and stored with a locking device or in a locked box if it is "reasonably known" that a minor may be present.

A Flint man was charged after his 2-year-old daughter accidentally shot herself on Valentine's Day. Last week, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against another Flint man whose 2-year-old son died after shooting himself with an unsecured gun.