Man facing charges after 2-year-old son dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Flint

Michigan doctor stranded in Gaza, charges expected in alleged car theft ring and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office provided updates after a 2-year-old boy in Flint died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday.

At 2:45 a.m., detectives were called to a home in the 700 block of E. Philadelphia Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting.

An investigation revealed that the child died after shooting himself with a gun inside the house.

On Thursday, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced in a news conference that arrest warrants for the child's father, 26, and two family members have been submitted to the 67th District Court.

He said the father will be charged with violating Michigan's new safe storage laws.

Under these laws, which went into effect earlier this year, residents must keep unattended firearms unloaded and stored with a locking device or in a locked box if it is "reasonably known" that a minor may be present. In Macomb County, a Warren father was charged with violating the safe storage law in April after his 8-year-old son shot himself in the face.

The father is also charged with involuntary manslaughter, felon in possession of a firearm, lying to a police officer in a violent crime investigation, possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, and three counts of felony firearm.

"Another 2-year-old is dead. This is the second one we've had here in Genesee County since this law took effect," Leyton said. "... This is a terrible tragedy. A little 2-year-old guy, he's gone."

Leyton said two other men, who are the father's cousins, will also be charged under Michigan's gun storage law, involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance and two counts of felony firearm.

One of the cousins, a 31-year-old Flint man, left a firearm that was registered to him at the home, Leyton said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the two cousins left the home at about 1 a.m., and the father heard a gunshot sometime later, finding the child with a firearm and gunshot wound.

Leyton said the father told police that the child fired an "airsoft gun." Police also found marijuana and a loaded Glock 22 with 15 live rounds at the home.