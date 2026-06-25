Metro Detroit EMT accused of trying to meet with individual he believed was 13-year-old girl

An EMT in Metro Detroit is charged after authorities say he allegedly tried to meet with an individual whom he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Court records show that 60-year-old Bradley Kyle Martin, of Dearborn Heights, is charged with using a computer or internet to communicate with another person to commit a crime and accosting children for immoral purposes. Records show Martin was arraigned on Thursday and received a $75,000 bond.

Martin pleaded not guilty.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Martin is a licensed EMT and a former reserve officer in Wayne County.

The sheriff's office alleges that Martin met the supposed teen girl online and attempted to meet up in Highland Park. He was taken into custody and lodged in the Oakland County Jail.

"We have zero tolerance for predators of children," Sheriff Mike Bouchard said in a statement. "Anyone that has information about a person targeting a child should contact the Sheriff's Office immediately in such situations. We will investigate and prosecute individuals involved in predatory activity to the fullest extent of the law."

Martin is due back in court for a probable cause conference on July 8 and a preliminary examination on July 15.