Michigan student accused of bringing guns to school, parents allegedly didn't tell school officials

A Merritt Academy student and his parents, one of whom worked at the district, have been charged after authorities say the student brought guns to school and his parents withheld knowledge of the weapons from school officials.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says the student's mother, Kendra Kneer, worked as the dean of students at the time of the October 2025 incident. Merritt Academy Superintendent Troy Peyerk confirmed to CBS News Detroit that Kneer no longer works in the district and declined to comment further.

The sheriff's office says that on Oct. 11, 2025, the student allegedly made concerning statements to classmates, prompting them to report the situation to Kendra Kneer. Authorities say the Kneer kept the student in her office while she checked his vehicle for weapons. William Kneer III then allegedly contacted a family friend to help remove weapons from the vehicle parked at the school.

Officials at the New Haven school notified the sheriff's office once they learned about the student and parents' actions. The sheriff's office says the school resource officer was never notified of the student having weapons.

The student is charged with two counts of possessing a weapon at a weapon-free school. Kendra Kneer is charged with two counts of possessing a weapon at a weapons-free school and one charge under Michigan's safe storage law. Meanwhile, William Kneer III faces two charges under Michigan's safe storage law.

Both parents were arraigned on July 20 and received a $500 personal bond.