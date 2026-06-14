2 men hospitalized after shootout at repast on Detroit's east side, police say

Detroit police are investigating a gunfight that left two men injured Saturday evening at a repast on the city's east side.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:22 p.m. on the 12500 block of Payton Street. Officials said a motorist drove a vehicle by the repast and someone in it fired shots at a crowd. People in the gathering then returned fire.

The two men were struck by bullets and taken to the hospital, police said. One of the individuals was listed in temporary serious condition on Sunday, while the other was in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.