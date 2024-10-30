City of Detroit names longtime advisor Melia Howard as deputy mayor

(CBS DETROIT) — The city of Detroit announced on Wednesday that longtime advisor Melia Howard will be the new deputy mayor.

Howard, who currently serves as director of community engagement, succeeds current Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison, who was named interim police chief after Chief James White announced he was stepping down to become CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network. She will continue to serve as an advisor to Mayor Mike Duggan and lead the community violence intervention initiative.

Howard will be the second woman to serve as the city's deputy mayor, after Nettie Seabrooks, who served from 1994 to 1997 under then-Mayor Dennis Archer.

"Melia has been a fierce advocate for residents and absolutely critical in making sure Detroiters have a strong voice at City Hall and in developments proposed in their neighborhoods," Duggan said in a statement. "Projects like the renovation of Michigan Central and Fisher Body 21, as well as the $3 billion Future of Health development, might not have happened if not for the trust Melia has built in the community and among developers."

Howard previously worked as the mayor's special projects manager and a District 5 manager for the Department of Neighborhoods. She also led the Saturdays in the D program, which provides on-campus educational activities for high school students and adults at the University of Michigan.

"As a little girl from the east side, I never thought this was possible, and I am truly humbled and honored that Mayor Duggan has trusted me with this enormous opportunity. My residents mean so much to me, and I will continue to work hard for them." Howard said in a statement.