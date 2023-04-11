Meijer recalls premade salads due to possible listeria contamination

(CBS DETROIT) - Meijer and its supplier, Revolution Farms, have recalled select "Fresh from Meijer" premade salads due to possible listeria contamination.

This recall is part of the larger Revolutions Farms recall of its lettuce and salad kits due to potential listeria contamination. This includes premade salads carried at Meijer locations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

According to the FDA, the company is unaware of any illnesses from its premade salad products in this recall.

The premade salads have a "Fresh From Meijer" sticker on a clear plastic container.

Here are the specific products included in the recall:

UPC Recalled Product Name Sell By Date(s) 7-08820-30432-1 Fresh From Meijer Cranberry Spinach Shareable Salad (12 oz.) All 7-13733-07493-3 Fresh From Meijer Salad Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad (6.15 oz.) All 7-13733-24610-1 Fresh From Meijer Tomato Caprese Salad (6 oz.) All 7-13733-24611-8 Fresh From Meijer Avocado Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad (8 oz.) All 7-13733-24613-2 Fresh From Meijer Mediterranean Salad (6.5 oz.) All 7-13733-29537-6 Fresh From Meijer Shareable Garden Salad (11.5 oz.) All 7-19283-67929-1 Fresh From Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad (6.7 oz.) All 7-19283-67930-7 Fresh From Meijer Chicken BLT Salad (8.2 oz.) All 7-19283-67932-1 Fresh From Meijer Cobb Salad (8.8 oz.) All 7-19283-67933-8 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Shareable Salad (10 oz.) All 7-60236-11745-2 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Salad (6.4 oz.) All 7-60236-48832-3 Fresh From Meijer Southwest Chicken Salad (8.8 oz.) All

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious, and at times fatal, infections in children, frail or elderly people and individuals with weakened immune systems. Short-term symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Anyone who purchased any of these recalled products should throw them away and go to the nearest Meijer store's customer service desk to request a full refund. Individuals can also contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily with any questions about this recall.

