SimplyProtein peanut butter bars recalled due to undeclared cashews

(CBS DETROIT) - Wellness Natural USA Inc. voluntarily recalled a single lot of its SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar due to the possibility that the bars contain an undeclared trace of cashews.

SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar has been recalled due to trace amounts of undeclared peanut butter. FDA

The bar is sold in a 15-count variety pack with two other flavors, containing five bars in the recalled peanut butter flavor.

The recalled product is marked with a Best Before date of 05 Jan 2024 and Lot TN3005A on the bar wrapper (UPC 6 86207 80906 8) / Lot TN3005 (UPC 6 86207 00914 7) on the outside carton, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA says this recall doesn't apply to other Lot markings or best-before dates or the other two flavors.

The recall was voluntarily initiated after a consumer complaint was received.

It is the only reaction that has been reported, and it was determined that the lot might contain trace levels of undeclared cashew.

Health officials are investigating the cause of the contamination.

Costco stores in Arkansas, California, Washington DC, Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia in possession of the product are urged to stop selling it immediately, isolate the affected lot and contact Wellness Natural USA Inc. for disposal instructions.

Individuals who purchased the impacted lot and are allergic or sensitive to cashews can return them to Costco for a full refund.

The peanut butter bars and the other two flavors in the package are safe to consume for individuals who do not have cashew allergies.

Anyone with questions about this recall can email contact@wellnessnaturalinc.com from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.