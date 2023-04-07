Michigan company Revolution Farms recalls lettuce due to potential listeria contamination

CALEDONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Revolution Farms of Caledonia, Michigan, voluntarily recalled lettuce and salad kits due to potentially being contaminated with listeria.

The recalled products were sold to retailers and distributors in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The following is a list of stores and distributors that received the product:

SpartanNash stores

Meijer stores

Bridge St. Market

Kingma's Market

Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids

Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo

Horrocks Market Grand Rapids

Doorganics

Cherry Capital Foods

Gordon Food Service

Van Eerden Foodservice

Vine Line Produce

Luna restaurant

Russ' Commissary

Pearson Foods Corporation.

All of the products in this recall were distributed under Revolution Farms.

The following is a list of the products affected by this recall:

Product Packaging Product Code UPC Code Great Lakes Gourmet 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008028 Green Sweet Crisp 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008141 Michigan Spring Mix 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008004 Robust Romaine 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008035 Romaine Lettuce Boats 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008196 Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008189 Whole Leaf Romaine 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008202 Sesame Ginger Crunch 6 oz Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell By 3/23/23 856791008233 Traverse City Cherry 6 oz Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell By 3/23/23 856791008226 Zesty Southwest 6 oz Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell By 3/23/23 856791008240 Farmer's Mix 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23 856791008134 Great Lakes Gourmet 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23 856791008066 Green Sweet Crisp 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23 856791008172 Michigan Spring Mix 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23 856791008042 Robust Romaine 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23 856791008127

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, no one has reported any illness related to this recall.

The recall was initiated after a positive result for listeria was received from a random sample test of a Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp package, with a best-by date of April 2, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people who have weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms, including fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In addition, it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths for pregnant women.

Retailers should remove the recalled lettuce from their shelves, and consumers who purchased the products should discard them or return them to the stores they were purchased at.

Anyone with questions should call Trent Hartwig, the president of Revolution Farms, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 616-893-1748 or email info@revolutionfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.