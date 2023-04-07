Watch CBS News
Michigan company Revolution Farms recalls lettuce due to potential listeria contamination

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CALEDONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Revolution Farms of Caledonia, Michigan, voluntarily recalled lettuce and salad kits due to potentially being contaminated with listeria. 

The recalled products were sold to retailers and distributors in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The following is a list of stores and distributors that received the product:

  • SpartanNash stores
  • Meijer stores
  • Bridge St. Market
  • Kingma's Market
  • Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids
  • Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo
  • Horrocks Market Grand Rapids
  • Doorganics
  • Cherry Capital Foods
  • Gordon Food Service
  • Van Eerden Foodservice
  • Vine Line Produce
  • Luna restaurant
  • Russ' Commissary
  • Pearson Foods Corporation.

All of the products in this recall were distributed under Revolution Farms.

The following is a list of the products affected by this recall:

ProductPackagingProduct CodeUPC Code
Great Lakes Gourmet 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23856791008028
Green Sweet Crisp 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23856791008141
Michigan Spring Mix 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23856791008004
Robust Romaine 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23856791008035
Romaine Lettuce Boats 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23856791008196
Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23856791008189
Whole Leaf Romaine 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23856791008202
Sesame Ginger Crunch 6 oz Salad KitPlastic tray, labelSell By 3/23/23856791008233
Traverse City Cherry 6 oz Salad KitPlastic tray, labelSell By 3/23/23856791008226
Zesty Southwest 6 oz Salad KitPlastic tray, labelSell By 3/23/23856791008240
Farmer's Mix 3lb BulkClear poly bagPackaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23856791008134
Great Lakes Gourmet 3lb BulkClear poly bagPackaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23856791008066
Green Sweet Crisp 3lb BulkClear poly bagPackaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23856791008172
Michigan Spring Mix 3lb BulkClear poly bagPackaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23856791008042
Robust Romaine 3lb BulkClear poly bagPackaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23856791008127

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, no one has reported any illness related to this recall. 

The recall was initiated after a positive result for listeria was received from a random sample test of a Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp package, with a best-by date of April 2, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people who have weakened immune systems. 

Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms, including fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In addition, it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths for pregnant women. 

Retailers should remove the recalled lettuce from their shelves, and consumers who purchased the products should discard them or return them to the stores they were purchased at. 

Anyone with questions should call Trent Hartwig, the president of Revolution Farms, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 616-893-1748 or email info@revolutionfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.

