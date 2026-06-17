Metro Detroit organization celebrates graduates overcoming foster care challenges

For a group of young men connected to MCHS Family of Services in Redford, Michigan, graduation is about much more than earning a diploma.

The graduates, who are part of MCHS's independent living and residential programs, have overcome significant obstacles, including foster care, trauma, instability and frequent school changes. On Tuesday, they were celebrated during a special graduation ceremony at the organization's Redford campus.

Among them was graduate Kamaree Haskins, who described the achievement as almost surreal.

"It does feel amazing. I'm not going to lie. It feels like a dream that I haven't woken up from," Haskins said.

Haskins credited the support he received through MCHS for helping him stay on track academically and reach graduation day.

"It means a lot. Some people, they don't really care for real, and if it wasn't for Methodist helping me, pushing me, taking me to tutoring and hiring tutors for me, I don't feel like I would've made it, so I do appreciate it," he said.

Now, Haskins is looking toward the future and hopes to start his own business one day.

"I just feel like I've always wanted to be an entrepreneur," he said.

MCHS chief operating officer Katrina Edmon said many of the young people who enter the organization's programs arrive feeling discouraged and uncertain about their futures.

"Sometimes they come in here, and they've lost all hope, and they're just trying to make it day to day, but as they see other people around them reaching their milestones, their accomplishments, their goals, they're able to go to those older youth, those youth that are doing well, and learn from them," Edmon said.

Edmon said graduating high school can be especially difficult for youth who have experienced foster care and housing instability because many have had to repeatedly adjust to new schools, teachers, and classmates.

"As we know, school is pretty tough (as it is) and graduation is a huge accomplishment for the boys that are in our programs," she said. "They've had a lot of obstacles in their way. They've had a lot of trauma. They've had a lot of setbacks. They've had a lot of moves."

Those challenges often require students to make up credits and adapt to new environments multiple times throughout their education.

"For them to graduate, it's a huge accomplishment because that means they overcame all of those challenges and all of those obstacles and they became a role model for those around them," Edmon said.

For MCHS staff, graduation represents more than academic success. It is proof that the young men have pushed beyond what they once believed was possible.

"It means a lot because honestly, we want them to get through day by day, but then to do the extra and go above and beyond what they felt they were capable of with the support of those around them," Edmon said.

As graduates move on to careers, training programs, and other opportunities, MCHS leaders said they hope their accomplishments inspire other young people facing similar challenges.