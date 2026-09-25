Massive fire in South Haven prompts widespread power outage, school event cancellations

Several residents in South Haven, Michigan, experienced a widespread power outage on Friday after a massive industrial fire prompted officials to shut down the electrical system as a precaution.

According to city officials, the fire was located at the East Jordan Plastics facility, which is near electrical infrastructure that serves the community. Officials say the city's electric utility substation and an AEP transmission feed had to be disconnected "as a necessary safety precaution to protect emergency responders working to contain the fire and to protect critical infrastructure from potential damage."

The power outage is affecting portions of South Haven.

Firefighters were called to the facility on Stieve Drive sometime before 5 p.m., CBS affiliate WWMT in Kalamazoo reported. Officials say the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) is on scene and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have been notified.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

WWMT in Kalamazoo reports that the fire has been contained as of 7:06 p.m. Emergency personnel from multiple agencies are assisting SHAES in containing it.

City officials say authorities have identified some damage to poles and secondary services, but little damage to the primary circuits or the utility substation.

Authorities urge the public to avoid the area of Blue Star Highway and Stieve Drive.

In addition to power outages, the South Haven Public Schools district says the homecoming parade and football game scheduled for Friday have been canceled. The district says it will discuss rescheduling on Saturday morning.

"As the safety of all of our students and community members is always of utmost priority, we have been advised to make this decision, the district said in a notice to parents and community members.

City officials say the Dyckman Avenue Bascule Bridge will remain open, and any local vessels unable to return to their upstream docks can contact the South Haven South Side Marina at 269-252-3410 (after-hours service) for temporary emergency docking.