Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client at Rochester Hills spa

A 44-year-old massage therapist is charged with criminal sexual conduct in connection with an alleged sexual assault that happened at a spa in Rochester Hills, Michigan, in August, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Prosecutors allege a female, whose age has not been disclosed, was receiving a massage at the spa on Aug. 12 from Nathan Adam Thornsberry when he "touched her intimate areas" and sexually assaulted her. She told him to stop, but he allegedly continued touching her as he withdrew his hand.

Online court records show Thornsberry, of North Branch, Michigan, is charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

"Massage and other therapeutic treatments are professional services," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a written statement Friday. "Customers have a right to expect to be treated professionally."

A probable cause conference for Thornsberry is scheduled for Nov. 9, according to court records. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison, the prosecutor's office said.

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