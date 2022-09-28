MARVAC hosts the 33rd Annual Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show

You can start your road trip plans with the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds as they kick off their 33rd Annual Fall Detroit RV and Camping Show in Novi.

Beginning Sept. 28th, MARVAC will display hundreds of recreational vehicles, including folding campers, motorhomes, travel trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheel travel trailers and a park model, ranging in price from $6,995 to more than $400,000. On-site dealer financing and RV rentals will be available, along with manufacturer rebates and show pricing. There will also be multiple booth exhibitors featuring parts, accessories and campground information make this the complete RV show experience.

Consumers can pick up the 2022 Michigan RV & Campgrounds directory and other travel publications and educational seminars are open to show attendees.

When: September 28, 2022 - October 2, 2022

Hours: Weekdays 2-9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Suburban Collection Showplace—46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI 48374. On Grand River, south of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road.

Cost: Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $12; senior admission (ages 55 and over) is $11; and children 12 and under get in free! Tickets are available for purchase online now, or day of. Ticket is good for one day entry. All sales are final. Purchased tickets are non-refundable.

