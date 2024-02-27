Watch CBS News
Local News

Many Dearborn voters casting ballot for "uncommitted" in Tuesday primary election

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

Thousands of voters casting ballot for "uncommitted" in Tuesday primary election
Thousands of voters casting ballot for "uncommitted" in Tuesday primary election 01:55

(CBS DETROIT) - Many Dearborn voters opted to vote uncommitted this primary election on Tuesday. It's a movement they hope will get President Joe Biden's attention.

"If he just did the right thing from first hand, it would have been better, and it wouldn't lead to this," said a Dearborn voter who wished to remain anonymous on Tuesday outside of Mcdonald Elementary School.

READ: Trump projected to win Michigan's GOP primary, Biden wins Democratic primary

CBS News Detroit spoke with several voters who said their votes were cast uncommitted. The reason behind these votes, one voter tells us, is to compromise Biden's numbers after not calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

A look into the Michigan presidential primary 04:19

"With our votes today and with the results that's coming, I hope that he does see how angry we are. How he let us down, he's not really looking at the important things that we wanted him to look over," a voter tells CBS News Detroit

While it seemed like nearly every voter we spoke with was voting uncommitted at this Dearborn location, not all Dearborn residents did.

"At this time, another candidate. Because I just don't feel like it shouldn't be war," said Timeaco, who brought her mother to vote on Tuesday.

She says voting uncommitted isn't the answer, and she has to go with her gut when it comes to politics.

"Even though I am a Dearborn resident and I'm for the people of Dearborn as well, but when it comes to, at one point, they did vote for Biden, at one point. But now, because of the war now, they're saying uncommitted, and I don't agree with that," Timeaco tells CBS News Detroit.

Luke Laster
lukelaster-pick-aug92022-6316.jpg

Luke Laster joined the CBS News Detroit team in August of 2022, and for this Marine City native, it's a return home.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 11:30 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.