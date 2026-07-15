Michigan man who murdered girlfriend, lived with her body for 7 months, sentenced to life

A Macomb County man convicted of killing his girlfriend and living with her body for seven months will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Matthew Lewinski, 42, of Clinton Township, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the December 2020 murder of his former girlfriend, 52-year-old Jerri Winters, Macomb County prosecutors said.

Lewinski was also sentenced to a minimum of 23 months for the disinterment and mutilation of a dead body and one year for concealing the death of an individual.

Prosecutors allege Lewinski strangled Winters in his home and left her body there after her death.

Lewinski initially put the victim's body in a bathtub, prosecutors allege, before moving it to the basement.

Lewinski is accused of mutilating the victim's body to conceal and dispose of it. The victim's family later found the body in the basement on July 27, 2021.

In May, Lewinski was found guilty on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, disinterment and mutilation of a dead body and concealing the death of an individual.

"This sentence represents the final chapter in a long and difficult pursuit of justice for Jerri Winters and her loved ones. I commend the dedication and perseverance of the prosecutors, investigators, and everyone involved who remained committed to holding the defendant accountable. While no outcome can erase the pain of losing a loved one, we hope this resolution provides the victim's family with a sense of closure and peace as they continue to move forward," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.