Man, 21, hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Ann Arbor

A 21-year-old man is injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday evening, according to police.

Investigators say the man, from Troy, Michigan, was crossing East Stadium Boulevard, near Ferdon Street, when he was hit by the vehicle. The driver, a 63-year-old man, stayed at the scene and provided aid to the Troy man until first responders arrived at the scene, police said.

The man struck was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to officials, who added that the motorist is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers responded to the collision around 8:15 p.m.