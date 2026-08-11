One person in custody after man shot on Detroit's east side; police search for second suspect

The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon on the city's east side.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Seven Mile Road and Klinger Street. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. One person was taken into custody, and police are searching for a second suspect.

Cmdr. Michael Chambers says officers were in the area patrolling and "were giving special attention to a local business" when they heard a shot. Chambers says the officers saw a man fall to the ground and ran to him to provide aid.

Chambers says two people ran from the area.

Police say the investigation led officers to another location on Revere Street, where a suspect was arrested. Chambers says the second suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens to early 20s, wearing dark-colored clothing.

Chambers commended the officers who were in the area and responded quickly.

"They were not only giving special attention to our local businesses, being proactive and visible in the area, but once they heard that shot ring out, they quickly responded up the street and really saved this individual's life by responding promptly," he said.

Police say it is unclear what led up to the shooting.