Man shot by police gunfire after pointing a weapon at officer, Dearborn Heights police say

One man was injured after a confrontation Monday night with Dearborn Heights, Michigan, police, that led to an officer firing a weapon.

The initial call at 11:45 p.m. was of a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex near Cherry Hill Road and John Daly Road, the Dearborn Heights Police Department said. When police arrived they tried to speak to the suspect who was inside an apartment.

"During the encounter, the suspect pointed a firearm at an officer. The officer discharged their weapon toward the apartment in response to the threat," police said.

As the suspect refused to leave the building, police negotiators began speaking to him via phone. At that point, he confirmed that he had been struck by gunfire but still refused to leave the apartment.

Eventually, he did exit the building and surrendered to police, the department said.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police said was a minor injury.

"Our officers were placed in a life-threatening situation last night and responded with the training and restraint that keeps our community safe," Police Chief Mike Guzowski said Tuesday morning. "I am grateful this incident ended without further injury to our officers or residents, and I want to thank our force and our neighboring partners for their professionalism under extremely difficult circumstances."

The investigation is continuing.