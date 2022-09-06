West Bloomfield man pays high prescription drug co-pay

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT ) - Paul Rochlen is like many Americans, fed up with the cost of prescription drugs.

Rochlen, a West Bloomfield resident, is diabetic and relies on a medication called Ozempic to help manage it. But he currently shells out $240 for a one-month supply, and that is just his co-pay.

Rochlen said he has Medicare but still pays that hefty amount because he is currently in a "donut hole". That means there's a temporary limit on what the Medicare drug plan will cover for drugs.

"This stuff is very pricey," said Rochlen.

He said he can think of many other things to do with that money he spends on the co-pay each month.

"Probably fixing up the house or doing something else," said Rochlen.

He's waiting for the new Inflation Reduction Act to kick in and those savings to trickle down to him.

"They should have done it a long time ago," said Rochlen.

In the meantime, some drug manufacturers offer discounts. While he waits for relief from the federal government, he hopes he can find one.

"Manufacturers of the pharmaceuticals can get just about what they want for these drugs in this country," said Rochlen. "Now, with Medicare being able to negotiate prices on some things that may change, but that's a little bit further down the road.