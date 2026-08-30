Man, 24, killed in rollover crash in Oakland County, sheriff's office says

A 24-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash on Dixie Highway in Independence Township, Michigan, early Sunday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the man, identified as Jeffrey Alejandro Euceda-Cruz of Pontiac, Michigan, was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R southbound on the highway, south of Maybee Road, when he lost control of the vehicle. Around 2:01 a.m., the sports car crossed the northbound lanes before hitting a curb and rolling over.

Euceda-Cruz was ejected from the Nissan during the crash, according to the sheriff's office. He died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by emergency personnel.

Investigators say Euceda-Cruz was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident and excessive speed is believed to be a factor.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy on Euceda-Cruz.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.