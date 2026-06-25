Man killed, child hurt in shooting on Detroit's west side, police say

The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a man was killed and a young boy was hurt in a shooting on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened sometime before 10 p.m. in the area of Burgess and Eaton Avenue.

Deputy Chief Tiffany Stewart says police received a ShotSpotter alert and responded to the area, where they found the man dead on the ground. They also located the child, who is believed to be 7 years old, and transported him to a hospital.

Stewart says the child, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the stomach and leg, was listed in critical condition.

It is unknown if the man and child are related, and police are seeking the child's parents. The man's identity is also unknown.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. Stewart says the street where the child and the man were found has many boarded-up houses. The victims were found about seven houses apart from each other.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up, DPD's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or 911.