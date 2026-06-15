Man accused of threatening officers, striking South Rockwood police vehicle with baseball bat

An 18-year-old was taken into custody after using a baseball bat to strike a South Rockwood police car and threaten a deputy after an attempted traffic stop and law enforcement pursuit in Monroe County, Michigan.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the circumstances that led to the baseball bat assault started about 6:45 p.m. Sunday with a family-related disturbance on Heritage Lane in The Orchards Mobile Home Community in Ash Township, near Carleton.

A couple who lives in that community called 911 to report that their 18-year-old had just left the home in their vehicle, after making statements that deputies said "raised concerns for his well-being and the safety of others." The parents provided updates on the vehicle's location, and with that information, deputies focused their search in the area of Interstate 75 near South Huron River Drive (Exit 27).

About that time, Monroe County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a couple that was driving southbound on I-75 near the I-275 interchange (Exit 20). The couple said a person in another vehicle intentionally rammed their vehicle multiple times for unknown reasons.

Deputies said the vehicle involved in the highway assault matched the description of the vehicle that was taken from the Ash Township home.

Deputy Brent Thomas spotted the vehicle near North Telegraph Road and Sigler Road and tried to order a traffic stop. Instead, the driver sped off westbound on Sigler Road at what officers said was "a high rate of speed." That pursuit continued northbound on Grafton Road through the Village of Carleton, where the Monroe County Sheriff's Office ended its pursuit.

A short time later, a South Rockwood police officer spotted the vehicle driving back into The Orchards.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver, who was armed with a baseball bat, got out. He then proceeded to hit and damage the South Rockwood patrol vehicle, deputies said.

The Monroe County deputy involved in the pursuit then arrived on scene. The suspect, who still held the bat, moved toward the deputy "in a threatening manner," the sheriff's office said.

The deputy used his Taser on the suspect, and officers took him into custody.

While in custody, the sheriff's office said, the suspect assaulted the deputy. The officer was taken to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital for treatment and soon afterwards cleared to return to duty.

In the meantime, the 18-year-old was taken to the Monroe County Jail, pending review and charging authorization from the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said that he "extends his appreciation to the Ash Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, South Rockwood Police Department, and Carleton Police Department for their assistance and cooperation throughout the incident."