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Man found dead in vehicle in Oak Park, police investigating

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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A man was found dead inside a vehicle early Friday in Oakland County, Michigan, police said.

Oak Park public safety officers were notified of suspected gunshots about 2 a.m. Friday in the 21300 block of Meyers Road, police said. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound, dead inside a vehicle.

No one else was reported to be injured.

The Oak Park Public Safety Investigations Bureau is leading the investigation and asks that anyone who has information to share about the shooting contact Detective Ryan Beasley at 248-691-7515.

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