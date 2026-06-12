Police investigate after man found dead in front of GM plant in Michigan

Genesee County police are investigating the death of a man found in front of a General Motors plant in mid-Michigan.

The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County responded to the GM plant located in the 6000 block of Bristol Road in Swartz Creek around 8 p.m. Wednesday after a man was found not breathing and bleeding from the back of his head in front of the plant.

Medical personnel rendered aid to the man, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not determined the man's cause of death, but say it was possibly related to a medical condition.

The man's identity is currently unknown. Police say he is a white man in his 50s or 60s with short, gray hair. He was wearing athletic clothing and shorts.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Christine Lutz at 810-820-2190, extension 21029.