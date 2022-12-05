Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead at Belleville rest area after overdose

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Wisconsin man was found dead at a Belleville rest area Sunday morning after overdosing, Michigan State Police announced.

At about 5:45 a.m., MSP was contacted by the Van Buren Fire Department, saying they were on the scene of an overdose at a Belleville rest area.

When troopers arrived at the scene, a 34-year-old man from Wisconsin was pronounced dead. A 36-year-old woman from Ann Arbor was also on the scene, but she did not require any medical treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 12:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.