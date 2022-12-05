Man found dead at Belleville rest area after overdose
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Wisconsin man was found dead at a Belleville rest area Sunday morning after overdosing, Michigan State Police announced.
At about 5:45 a.m., MSP was contacted by the Van Buren Fire Department, saying they were on the scene of an overdose at a Belleville rest area.
When troopers arrived at the scene, a 34-year-old man from Wisconsin was pronounced dead. A 36-year-old woman from Ann Arbor was also on the scene, but she did not require any medical treatment.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
