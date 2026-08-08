Man, 51, fatally hit by sedan in West Michigan, sheriff's office says

A 51-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a sedan while crossing a roadway in Gaines Township, Michigan, on Friday night.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash on the 6500 block of South Division Avenue around 11:15 p.m. According to officials, the man, from Cutlerville, Michigan, was crossing the avenue when he was struck by a sedan driven by a 20-year-old motorist. He died at the scene.

The driver remained in the area after the collision.

According to the sheriff's office, speed "may have contributed" to the incident, which was under investigation on Saturday.

Gaines Township is around 15 miles south of Grand Rapids, Michigan.