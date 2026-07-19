Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after going missing in Stony Creek Lake in Macomb County

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A man is dead after he went missing in Stony Creek Lake in Macomb County, Michigan, on Sunday, a source told CBS News Detroit.

Rescue divers were allegedly called to the lake after the man went missing. The source told CBS News Detroit on Sunday night that his body was recovered from the water shortly after.

screenshot-2026-07-19-212905.png
Emergency personnel on the shore of Stony Creek Lake in Macomb County, Michigan, on July 19, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office and Shelby Township Fire Department were among the agencies that responded to the incident. 

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Huron-Clinton police, which is investigating the incident, for more information.

This story is developing and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue