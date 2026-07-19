Man dead after going missing in Stony Creek Lake in Macomb County

A man is dead after he went missing in Stony Creek Lake in Macomb County, Michigan, on Sunday, a source told CBS News Detroit.

Rescue divers were allegedly called to the lake after the man went missing. The source told CBS News Detroit on Sunday night that his body was recovered from the water shortly after.

Emergency personnel on the shore of Stony Creek Lake in Macomb County, Michigan, on July 19, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office and Shelby Township Fire Department were among the agencies that responded to the incident.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Huron-Clinton police, which is investigating the incident, for more information.

This story is developing and will be updated.