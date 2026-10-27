Man dies after barricaded situation, exchange of gunfire with Detroit police

A man is dead following a barricaded situation and an exchange of gunfire with Detroit police on Tuesday.

Police say at about 9:57 a.m. on Oct. 27, officers were first called to a BP gas station in the 700 block of E. Warren Avenue for a felonious assault. The 50-year-old male suspect was already gone by the time they responded within six minutes.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was allegedly involved in an altercation with the store manager and the clerk and brandished a weapon. Police Chief Todd Bettison says the man released his pit bull on the manager and clerk, who sustained minor injuries.

Police located the man at a house in the 18400 block of Griggs. Bettison says that while officers were in the driveway investigating a vehicle, they heard a gun rack and spotted the suspect entering the house, leading to a barricaded situation.

Bettison says Detroit police secured the area and notified the SWAT and mental health response teams. Michigan State Police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted.

"We were able to make communication, contact the suspect, establish negotiations for hours, Bettison said. "Officers eventually breached the door. (The) suspect exited rear of the location with a lot of guns. Handguns, assault rifle, ammunition, other guns."

Bettison says the man, who was heavily armed, went back inside the house and did not comply with police commands. At this point, guns were on the rear lawn. Bettison says the man picked up an assault rifle and pointed it toward officers, resulting in an exchange of gunfire between police and the man. It is unclear who fired the first shots.

Bettison confirmed that the man, whose name was not immediately released, is dead. He says no officers were injured.

Bettison says that after speaking with the man's family, police believe he may have been having a mental health crisis. Following the shooting, Bettison says the dog was still in the house, and police would "do what we can to take care of the dog."

"I would just say to the community: If you see something, definitely notify authorities before it gets to that point. Let's try to get our folks help," he said. My thoughts, my prayers. You know, our officers did not wake up this morning wanting to do this."