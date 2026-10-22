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Man dead after Mount Clemens industrial building explosion, sheriff says

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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One person is dead after a reported explosion at an industrial building in Mount Clemens on Thursday, according to the Macomb County Sheriff. 

Authorities say the incident happened around 11:37 a.m. Thursday at an industrial building on Mary Street between Cass Avenue and Hubbard Street. 

A 49-year-old Macomb Township man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. 

Additional details about the cause of the explosion have not been released. 

"The Macomb County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest sympathies to the individual's family and loved ones during this difficult time," the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.   

An investigation is ongoing. 

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