1 dead, 1 detained after shooting on west side of Detroit

A man is dead and another person was detained after a shooting on Detroit's west side Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 15800 block of Tuller Street around 9:05 a.m. after a 911 caller said that "an altercation" led to a shooting in the area, according to officials. They found the man dead.

Police said they recovered two weapons at the scene and detained an individual in connection with the incident.

Police investigate a shooting on Tuller Street in Detroit, Michigan, on July 19, 2026. CBS News Detroit

"We would like the community to know this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," police said in a written statement in response to the shooting.

Investigators are working to learn more details about what led to the incident.