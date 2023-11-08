Man charged with assault after bringing pellet gun to Jewish Federation building in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A West Bloomfield man has been charged in connection to bringing a pellet gun to the Jewish Federation of Detroit's building in Bloomfield Township, police said.

Steven Daniel Zalla, 55, was charged with felonious assault after he allegedly arrived outside the Max M. Fisher Jewish Federation building with a pellet gun on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Bloomfield Township Police Department

According to police, Zalla tried to enter the building through the front door. He was denied entrance because he didn't have a valid photo ID with him to check in at the front desk.

After that, Zalla encountered a food delivery person standing outside, and that person said they could see a gun in Zalla's waistband.

At the same time, a FedEx delivery driver pulled a truck in front of the building to deliver a package, and Zalla told the driver to move the vehicle.

Police said when the driver did not move fast enough, Zalla pointed the gun at the driver.

The FedEx worker drove away, and Zalla ran after the vehicle with the gun in his hand. Both security at the building and the driver called 911 to report the incident.

Officers arrived at about 11:36 a.m. and found Zalla in his vehicle. He was arrested without incident.

Police found a silver revolver and later determined that it was a pellet gun.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office issued a one-count warrant for felonious assault.

Zalla was arraigned on Monday, Nov. 6, and given a $100,000 cash bond. In addition, if he is released, he must wear a tether.

Last week, police said the incident was not an antisemitic attack and that the man was having a mental health crisis.