Man armed with pellet gun arrested outside Jewish Federation building in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man armed with a pellet gun was arrested in the parking lot of the Jewish Federation of Detroit's building in Bloomfield Township Thursday morning, police said.

According to Bloomfield Township police, at about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot of the Max Fisher Federation Building located at 6735 Telegraph Road.

When officers arrived, they immediately arrested the man.

Police released updates in a 2:30 p.m. press conference, and said that the weapon the man had was a pellet gun. In addition, they said the man was having a mental health crisis.

In addition, they are confident there is no threat to the community and that this incident was not a targeted attack.

They will still increase police presence at places of worship, despite there being no further threat.

The Jewish Federation says they had gone into a lockdown during the incident. They say the building is secure, and no employees were injured.