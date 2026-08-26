Inkster man accused of stabbing woman at Dollar Tree store charged

A 22-year-old Inkster man who is accused of randomly stabbing a 63-year-old woman at a Dollar Tree store earlier this week has been charged.

According to the Inkster Police Department, Stephen Ross is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. Ross is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

Police responded to the store near Cherry Hill and Inkster roads at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday, after Ross allegedly grabbed a knife from inside the store and approached the victim, stabbing her multiple times.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

At the time of the stabbing, witnesses told police that the attack appeared unprovoked.

Inkster police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Inkster Police Department.

Note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 24, 2026.