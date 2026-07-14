Man charged after shooting victim drives self to Detroit fire station before dying

A man is facing charges after a shooting victim drove himself to a Detroit Fire Department station for help before dying from his injuries.

Court records show Mark Malec was arraigned on July 12 for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and two counts of felony firearm. Records show that a bond was denied.

The Detroit Police Department says on June 29, 2026, officers were called to the 30 block of W. Seven Mile Road, where they met with Detroit fire personnel. Officers learned that a man drove to the fire department's bay doors and honked his horn until personnel came outside.

Police say the victim told fire personnel that he had been shot before he lost consciousness. The victim received medical attention and he was transported to a hospital, where he died.

DPD says that an investigation led officers to the area of Lumpkin and E. McNichols. Police canvassed the area and obtained video that captured the incident. Police say a video showed a verbal altercation before a shot was fired.

Investigators located witnesses who were present at the time of the incident before arresting Malec on July 9.

Records show that Malec is due back in court on July 20 for a probable cause conference and on July 27 for a preliminary examination.