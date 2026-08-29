Warren man, 22, charged after peeping Tom investigation

A 22-year-old man is facing several charges following a peeping Tom investigation in Warren, Michigan, police said Friday.

Officers responded to a home on the 29000 block of Pinto Drive on Thursday around 6:05 a.m. after a mother reported that a man wearing all black was peering through a bathroom window at her daughter. Officials said they found the 22-year-old, from Warren, in the backyard of the residence.

The man ignored verbal commands from police and fled on foot through the yards of several homes before he was taken into custody, according to police.

Online court records show the man is charged with one felony count each of aggravated stalking a minor, aggravated stalking, surveilling an unclothed person and resisting and obstructing arrest; two felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime; and one misdemeanor count of disorderly person. At his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to the charges and a judge set his bond at $250,000.

"While incidents of this nature are incredibly rare, we understand how unsettling they can be for any family," Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said in a written statement. "Our community can take full confidence in the swift, decisive action of our officers."

According to online federal records, the man is a registered sex offender. He's scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on Sept. 8.