Man charged in murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll heading to trial

Man heading to trial for murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Judge Kenneth King ruled there was enough evidence to send Michael Jackson-Bolanos to trial for the murder of Samantha Woll, who was found stabbed outside of her Detroit home three months ago.

This comes after two days of testimony inside the 36th District Court. Prosecutors laid out evidence that included video surveillance from nearby businesses and green light cameras near Woll's Lafayette home in the early morning hours of Oct. 21.

That's when Woll's body was discovered lying outside her home.

Prosecutors called several Detroit police detectives to the stand during Jackson-Bolanos' preliminary hearing and laid out cellphone location data as well as a timeline of surveillance footage where Jackson-Bolanos could be seen walking away from the scene.

Defense attorney Brian Brown questioned the authenticity of the video and challenged whether or not detectives properly verified the source and actual date of the video.

Prosecutors argued a jacket that was found belonging to Jackson-Bolanos contained Woll's blood.

Additionally, the man alleged to be Jackson-Bolanos in the surveillance footage can be seen wearing blue surgical gloves in one video image.

Before closing arguments began, King questioned the prosecution about why felony murder charges were sought and not first-degree premeditated murder.

The prosecutor explained a theory in which Jackson-Bolanos was alleged to be committing a home invasion that led to Woll's death.

Ultimately, King ruled there was probable cause to remand the case for trial. A date has not yet been set.

Jackson-Bolanos is facing life in prison and is charged with felony murder, home Invasion, and lying to a police officer.