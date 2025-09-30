Clinton Township man convicted of home invasion faces charges in another home invasion

A Clinton Township, Michigan, man who was previously convicted of home invasion is facing charges in another home invasion.

According to the Clinton Township Police Department, Nicholas Duronio, 34, is charged with second-degree home invasion, two counts of illegal credit card possession, two counts of financial transaction device theft and three counts of sale or use of a financial transaction device.

Duronio was arraigned and received a $100,000 (10%) cash/surety bond with a requirement to wear a GPS tether. Police say Duronio was released after he posted bond.

On Sept. 23, Clinton Township police were called to a reported home invasion at the Colony Condominiums on Hall Road. Police say the victim was not home at the time, but saw a man, later identified as Duronio, on their surveillance camera entering their home through an unlocked garage door.

Police say the suspect left the home before officers arrived. A witness told police that the suspect was a neighbor. Officers spotted him leaving the area and took him into custody. An investigation revealed that Duronio spent two years in prison before the latest incident.

"The Clinton Township Police Department would like to remind residents to secure all entry points to their homes and to report suspicious activity immediately," police said in a news release.