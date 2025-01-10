Man charged for attempted home invasion, car break-ins in Oakland County

Roseville man charged with lying to police about ex-girlfriend's disappearance and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A man accused of attempting to break into homes and vehicles in Oakland County has been charged.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Franky Steven Humpkins is charged with five counts of attempted home invasion, two counts of breaking and entering and one count of credit card fraud.

On Friday, the prosecutor's office added the following charges: prohibited person in possession of a firearm, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Prosecutors say Humpkins allegedly attempted to break into a series of homes and cars between Dec. 20-29, 2024. A parking pass and a credit card were stolen from two cars.

"A home invasion, especially when the victims are home, is more than just a property crime. It is a violation of a family's safety and privacy," said Oakland County Prosecutor McDonald in a statement. "My office is committed to bringing perpetrators of these crimes to justice because all Oakland County residents have a right to be secure in their homes."