Michigan man charged after allegedly assaulting bond agent in Roseville

A Michigan man is charged with felonious assault after prosecutors say he pinned a bond agent between cars as he tried to flee in Roseville.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 44-year-old Aaron Hildreth, of Lexington, Michigan, was arraigned on Monday. He received a $250,000 cash/surety bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.

The incident happened on June 18 at a Marathon gas station at Gratiot Avenue and 12 Mile Road. Prosecutors say bond agents attempted to take Hildreth into custodyfor failing to comply with the conditions of his bond. Hildreth allegedly tried to drive away and crashed into one of the agents' cars, pinning the agent between the two vehicles and an open car door.

Prosecutors say Hildreth allegedly struck the agent's car again. That was when a second bond agent broke Hildreth's driver-side window and fired a weapon, hitting Hildreth in the arm.

"According to the allegations, the defendant chose violence over compliance with the law. My office will continue to pursue accountability for conduct that threatens the safety of our community," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.

Hildreth is due back in court for a probable cause conference on July 1.