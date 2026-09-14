Man arrested after allegedly threatening 4 Muslim men near Troy library

Police in Troy, Michigan, plan to request charges from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office after investigating a report that a man with a handgun threatened to kill four Muslim men outside the Troy Public Library.

The incident in question occurred on Saturday afternoon. That's when the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI) said the four men were at a table distributing English translations of the Quran, the Islamic faith's holy book, and answering questions from the public about Islam. Their table was set up outside the library building.

A man approached the table, CAIR-MI said, asking what they were doing and whether they were Muslim. In response to the conversation, the man told the group he had a gun and threatened to kill all four of them, CAIR-MI said.

"These men were peacefully exercising their constitutional rights, sharing information about their faith and answering questions from their neighbors, when they were allegedly targeted with an explicit death threat for one reason: because they are Muslim," said CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Wali.

Troy police confirmed that they took a man into custody after learning of the incident and that they plan to send a request for charges to the prosecutor's office after review.

The civil rights organization has asked law enforcement to review all available evidence of what the suspect said or did before, during and after his arrest.