Man arrested for indecent exposure outside Target in Bloomfield Township

A Bloomfield Township, Michigan, man was arrested for alleged indecent exposure outside a Target store last week.

Police were called at about 7 p.m. on July 24 to the store at 2400 S. Telegraph Road for a man masturbating while in his vehicle. Police confronted the 59-year-old man and found items in his car, determining that he had been watching pornagraphy on his phone.

The man was taken into custody after police received witness statements.

The man faces one count of aggravated indecent exposure and received a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

Police say the man was released pending an upcoming court hearings.