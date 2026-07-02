Man arrested in connection with homicide case in Ypsilanti Township

A 21-year-old Ann Arbor man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a homicide that occurred in Ypsilanti Township nearly a month ago.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded on June 9 to a business complex in the 2000 block of Golfside Road for reports of shots fired. Authorities found a 23-year-old man lying on the ground.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested on July 2 at a mobile home park in Canton Township. It is unknown if charges have been filed.

An investigation is ongoing.