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Man arrested in connection with homicide case in Ypsilanti Township

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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A 21-year-old Ann Arbor man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a homicide that occurred in Ypsilanti Township nearly a month ago.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded on June 9 to a business complex in the 2000 block of Golfside Road for reports of shots fired. Authorities found a 23-year-old man lying on the ground.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested on July 2 at a mobile home park in Canton Township. It is unknown if charges have been filed.

An investigation is ongoing.

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