Man accused of spraying Detroit police officers with fire extinguisher in 3 incidents

A Livonia, Michigan, man is charged with assaulting Detroit police officers after prosecutors say he sprayed a fire extinguisher at officers in three separate incidents.

Zachary Robert Stacer, 22, was arrested on July 30 and charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, three counts of felonious assault and five counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

On June 22, around 4:16 p.m., Wayne County prosecutors say Detroit police attempted to disperse traffic during a street takeover in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Warren Avenue when Stacer approached the officers' vehicle and sprayed a fire extinguisher before leaving the scene.

Authorities say around midnight on July 12, police responded to the area of Van Dyke and Charlevoix Street for reports of street racing and were dispersing traffic when Stacer again approached the officers' vehicle, sprayed a fire extinguisher and then left the area.

Later the same night, around 3 a.m., prosecutors say police were in the area of Grand River Avenue and McGraw Street for reports of street racing. As officers worked to disperse traffic, prosecutors allege Stacer sprayed the officers' vehicle with a fire extinguisher.

Stacer is expected to be arraigned Aug. 1, according to prosecutors.