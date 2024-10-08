Michigan man charged for allegedly threatening Oakland County road inspector

Teen charged in home invasion of rabbi's home, Stellantis rejects UAW proposal and more top stories

Teen charged in home invasion of rabbi's home, Stellantis rejects UAW proposal and more top stories

Teen charged in home invasion of rabbi's home, Stellantis rejects UAW proposal and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been charged after authorities say he allegedly threatened an Oakland County road inspector.

Kenneth Michael Oliver, 38, of Lincoln Park, is charged with malicious use of a telecommunications device, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. The malicious use of a telecommunications device charge carries a six-mon jail sentence and/or $1,000 fine.

Authorities say on Aug. 9, the road inspector was in a security truck monitoring a construction site when Oliver was allegedly driving recklessly, driving over construction cones and cutting off another driver. The inspector turned on her lights and honked her horn, prompting Oliver to get out of his car, yell at the woman and pound on her truck, according to a news release.

Oliver was cited for careless driving in that incident.

However, on Aug. 21, the Oakland County Road Commission social media accounts received a message from Oliver, allegedly saying that he was going to find where the road inspector lived and "beat her a** to death." Prosecutors alleged that Oliver also sent a message threatening to shoot the inspector and her family, ending the message with "I got weapons."

"This was a public servant doing her job," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "She should not be subjected to such violent threats, nor should anyone else. I commend the Oakland County Road Commission staff who immediately reported this incident to law enforcement."