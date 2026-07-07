Police search for man accused of making online threats to Wayne State University

Wayne State University says police are searching for a man who allegedly made online threats to the school.

Officials released the photo of the man, identified as Kyle W. Brown.

Authorities did not provide details on the alleged threats but said the university was implementing increased security "out of an abundance of caution."

Wayne State University

"Be aware of your surroundings and notify police if you see the individual. We will provide updates as soon as they are available," the university said.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.