Man accused of making terrorist threats, stealing cigarettes at Bloomfield Township 7-Eleven

A Bloomfield Township man was arrested after allegedly making terrorist threats, stealing a pack of cigarettes and yelling at customers at a 7-Eleven, Bloomfield Township police say.

Ramzi Braham, 54, was at the 7-Eleven on 4890 West Maple Road on Monday, allegedly yelling at customers, claiming he was a terrorist and referencing explosions, police say.

A 7-Eleven employee contacted local police at 9:44 a.m., reporting Braham for allegedly acting erratically and stealing a pack of Virginia Slims cigarettes, according to police.

Braham had already left the store on foot when police arrived and was located minutes later by officers and still had the pack of stolen cigarettes with him, police say.

Braham was arrested and taken to the local police department. Oakland County prosecutors issued a one-count felony warrant for false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the 6200 block of Darramoor Road in Bloomfield Township on Thursday with assistance from Oakland County SWAT and the Michigan State Police.

Braham was arraigned in the 48th District Court the same day and was issued a $25,000 bond.