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Man, 11-year-old daughter, escape safely after house fire in Grosse Pointe Park

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, man and his 11-year-old daughter escaped safely after he realized early Wednesday that there was a fire in their home.

The fire was discovered shortly before 7 a.m. at the home on Wayburn Street, near Vernor Highway.

"I heard something, then I started smelling smoke," Pierre Vinson said as he stood outside. Once he noticed there was a fire, he alerted his 11-year-old daughter and called 911.

"I wanted to make sure my daughter was all right," he added.

Vinson said he tried to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived, but the fire was too much to work with.

First responder agencies on scene included Grosse Pointe Park Fire Department, Grosse Pointe Fire and Grosse Pointe Farms Police Department.

A fire department report was not available on Wednesday morning. 

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